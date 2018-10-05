PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three months after a deadly officer-involved shooting, the Phoenix Police Department has released body cam video.
It shows the points of view of two different Tempe officers who chased a pair of suspected car thieves from Tempe into a Phoenix neighborhood on July 5.
Police said officers approached Sylvia Bejarano and Jose Gonzalez at a La Quinta Inn, but the couple took off in the stolen car.
Along the way, they stopped to pick up Bejarano’s 13-year-old son.
When police caught back up with them, they headed to a neighborhood just west of 48th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.
The body cam video shows the officers arriving at a house and shouting commands to the couple in the yard.
“Show me your hands! Get on the ground, now!” an officer can be heard yelling.
There’s a moment in the video where it’s very apparent that Bejarano had a gun; she pointed it at one of the officers.
Police were also heard saying she shot at their cars. Officers returned fire; Bejarano was hit and later died at the hospital.
Meanwhile, two other officers use a Taser on Gonzalez as he tried to kick in the front door.
They were able to cuff him easily after that. He was later booked him into the Maricopa County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.