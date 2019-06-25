MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Marana Police Department released new video of the so-called "DUI bride."
The incident happened in March of 2018.
The video shows Amber Young in a wedding dress and shaken up after a three-car crash.
She denied having any alcohol.
"Not anything. I, I, I've just been like very scared about everything," said Young in the video.
The officer tells her the police are focused on the public safety of her and everyone else.
"Honesty is important," said the officer in the video. "And if you had anything, you've taken anything..."
Young denies it again and continues to bring up her wedding.
"I just want to get to my wedding. I feel so stupid wearing this dress," Young said.
"Is that your wedding dress?" the officer asked.
"Yes," Young replied.
She held onto her dress during the field sobriety tests.
The officers called in a few more tests, including a blood draw and they arrested her.
In 2018, Marana police tweeted a picture of Young in her wedding gown and in handcuffs, saying she was being arrested for DUI. The tweet was later taken down because the department said it wanted to prevent any further embarrassment.
Shortly after, Young's attorney said police made up the wedding narrative and said the dress was a sundress, not a wedding dress.
But nearly a year after the initial arrest, Young pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and criminal damage from the crash. She served two days in jail, seven on house arrest and is now on probation.
