TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials with the Tempe Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about the deadly officer-involved shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old boy earlier in the week.
Police also released a portion of the body cam video of the incident. We want to warn you that the video may be disturbing.
Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir began by expressing her "deepest condolences to the young man's family. The loss of his life is tragic."
Moir described the shooting as "a rapidly evolving incident with the Tempe police officer," that unfolded in minutes after the initial call.
Moir identified Officer Jaen, a 14-year veteran with the Tempe Police Dept., as the officer involved with the incident.
Moir said Jaen was called to the area after a suspicious vehicle was seen in an alley near 48th Street and Baseline. "Within seconds Officer Jaen observed a suspect moving around inside the truck. The officer saw a suspect holding a handgun."
Police say it was actually a replica 1911 model airsoft gun, not a real handgun. Police also say it had been stolen.
The officer drew his weapon while watching the suspect inside the truck, according to Moir.
Moir said it appeared the suspect saw the officer as he got out of the truck. The suspect began to run.
Moir said Officer Jaen yelled for the suspect to show his hands as he began to give chase.
Police say officer Jaen then shot the teen in the back.
"At some point, Officer Jaen fired two shots from his service weapon. One of those rounds struck the suspect in the scapula area," said Moir.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Jaen is on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident takes place.
Moir asked the public to "withhold judgment" about the case until the investigations are concluded.
(12) comments
So it's ok to shoot someone in the back that is running away from you at about 45 yards and posses no immediate threat with what appears to look like a real gun ????
Did you see the gun? If so, it wasn't a threat to officer. Maybe they updated the video since I saw it yesterday.
I find it funny when cops are involved in a shooting that may not look good for them it takes months to get their body cam footage but when they are justified in the shooting almost the next day the footage is released.
you think this justifies the cop? look again - description follows for those that can't view. kid seen running away from cop, cop says stop, cop fires twice.
The video is troubling to see. Doesn't seem to back the details of the shooting.
officer involved homicide....2 weeks paid vacation,and a medal for bravery....can you imagine if this cop was white?...
Why would a Mexican teen break into a car?[happybirthday]
I cant see the vid here at work, but if he was running away, and never turned toward the officer with the gun in hand, then its a bad shoot, any way you look at it. The only time an officer can justify shooting someone running away, is if that person is obviously putting others a risk of bodily harm or death...ie-running away and wildly shooting at innocent people. Sounds like that was NOT the case in this scenario.
So, the video is NOT consistent with the description yesterday whre it says the kid "turned around and the officer felt threatened so he fired his gun". It shows a scared kid running and being shot in the back. This changes everything... I would like to see the full incident. I hate this type of theft and I am so pro death penalty it isn't funny, but you don't shoot a kid for running. Not sure why the officer felt threatened; I wasn't there. But, as is, this is not good news. Hoping to find out more.
Agree 100%. There was no reason for the officer to start shooting. The kid did not point the gun at him. Hopefully the officer will be charged with murder
Wayne, I do want to see the WHOLE video and then if I was on the jury, listen to all the testimony. From the first article, I agreed with the police justification. From this (limited) bit of evidence, I believe the cop was wrong. I would want ALL evidence and then act accordingly. We have many cops who are awesome and good. We have a few bad ones, and we have a few scared ones. I don't want to throw all cops away, only the bad and scared ones should find a new field of employ. Let's wait and see but if this is all the evidence we have, I agree a 2nd degree murder charge may be pending.
Play stupid games and you win stupid prizes.
