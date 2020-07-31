MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Body-cam video footage of a 2019 Mesa officer-involved shooting was released Friday by police. The incident happened on the morning of December 2 after Mesa police responded to a family fight call at a residence in the area of Gilbert and Broadway roads.

The officer-involved shooting suspect, identified as 18-year-old Neil Chiago Jr., reportedly was holding his father hostage inside of an apartment. After authorities arrived, there was a stand-off, where officers witnessed the front door of the apartment opening and slamming shut numerous times.

The dad eventually had a chance to escape the apartment. When he did, he told officers that his son had a shotgun. At that point, officers called the suspect. During the phone call, Neil Jr. made various threats about shooting the officers.

Through the apartment front window, police said officers saw Neil Jr. holding a gun that he ended up pointing their direction. That's when two officers, who Mesa police say weren't wearing body cams, fired shots at him. After, officers entered the apartment and found a sawed-off shotgun.

Neil Jr. was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died the next day from his injuries. No officers or innocent bystanders were hurt during this incident.