PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police Department just shared video showing an officer pull people out of an apartment after it caught on fire.
The video, dated October 5, 2020, shows the officer's urgency as he runs toward the smoke and works to get people out of the building.
"I know it was dangerous, but it was awesome seeing someone so courageous, just like knowing what needs to be done and just doing it," said Diego Andriano, who lives at the complex.
As police pulled his neighbors to safety, Andriano said he had no idea his complex near 3rd Street and Portland Avenue was on fire.
"I was just sitting in my room playing video games and then bang, bang, bang," said Andriano.
It was police. He said he went outside with his family as the building burned.
"It was burning really bright," said Andriano. "It was going to burn the whole place down if the firefighters weren't here."
He said his unit did not get a lot of damage, but that wasn't the case for his neighbors, who had to move out.
Fire investigators have not said what caused the fire, but police say it was an accident.
Andriano compares the officer in the body cam video to an action star. He's thankful no one there was hurt because of the first responders.
"You can't underestimate the police, like, they care so much," said Andriano.