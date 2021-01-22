SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of bobcats has a new place to call home: land managed by SRP. The mom and three bobcat cubs were found in Scottsdale, but since urban environments aren't the best place for bobcats, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center picked them up.
"This particular bobcat family was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they didn't have a good place to grow up. They needed to be in the wild away from human development," said Kim Carr with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
Carr said the babies were really small, so they weren't able to be released right away.
"So we let them grow up for a few months in a safe place. Eventually, they were able to be released, and we just wanted to find a really nice place away from human development and close to a water source," Carr said.
After spending time with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, the bobcats were then moved to land managed by SRP southeast of the Valley.
"SRP has these protected places in remote places often close to water that is suited for releasing rehabilitated wildlife," said Heather English with SRP.
SRP partnered with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in 2020. Animals rescued by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center are then released on SRP land.
"SRP has acquired and manages nine conservation properties. This includes over 3,000a acres of habitats along Arizona waterways. We work to preserve and protect these habitats for the wildlife species that occupy this land," English said. "It's important we protect these natural resources for future generations, and that includes wildlife that lives in these areas."