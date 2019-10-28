TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There was chaos in the closet of a Tucson-area home this weekend when crews had to be remove a bobcat who found her way inside.
[WATCH: Bobcat removed from closet]
Video of the incident shows wildlife specialists Marc Hammond and Jeff Carver with Animal Experts, Inc. venturing into a homeowner's closet where an adult bobcat was cowering in a corner.
So how did the big cat wind up inside the home and in a closet?
The folks from Animal Experts think the bobcat spotted a lizard basking on the window screen, and broke through the screen to get inside.
When Hammond and Carver arrived, they realized there was no coaxing this cat out of the corner.
So, they used a 12-foot-long catch pole to grab the animal and pull her into the open.
But the big cat did not come easily and put up quite a fight.
Claws and paws were flying and shoes and clothes were tossed into the air as the bobcat battled back against capture.
Finally, the team was able to get the bobcat into a cage.
She was not happy, and could be seen and was heard growling at the camera.
But no one was hurt, and all's well that ended well.
The bobcat cat was released back into the wild.