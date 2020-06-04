LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Wednesday evening around 10:30 p.m., two boats collided on Lake Havasu, causing two people to go over board into the water.
When deputies arrived, they found a man near a large debris field. He was pulled from the water by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety Boating Deputies. He was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies identified him as 66-year-old Richard Keith Williams from Phoenix.
Another man was pulled out by a Good Samaritan according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
"It was determined that a 1996 15 foot Bayliner boat occupied by two males, was traveling southeast when it struck a 1994 22 foot Larson boat, which was traveling northwest near Site 6," according to deputies.
Both boats struck each other going about 40 miles per hour. The occupants of the second boat were uninjured.
It hasn't been confirmed if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident but deputies believe it's possible. Speed and lighting conditions could also have been a factor. Deputies are continuing to investigate.