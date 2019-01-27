PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Renowned blues guitarist, Carvin Jones, is holding a benefit concert Sunday in Phoenix whose proceeds will go towards cancer research.
Hailing from Lufkin, Texas, Jones moved to Phoenix as a 19-year-old where over the next 25 years he established himself as a premier blues guitarist, being named as one of the top 50 blues guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine in 2001.
Jones has taken up this fight against this terrible disease for personal reasons. Cancer has taken his mother, grandmother, father, uncle, aunt and now his sister is fighting her own battle against it.
The Carvin Jones Band has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help bring awareness to their cause with a concert. The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road, is hosting the event. The venue opens at 4 p.m. with tickets to the show costing $25.
