PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A “blossoming relationship” led to a fight that ended in a deadly shooting on Valentine’s Day in Phoenix, according to public court documents. It happened at a laundromat at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Robert Fairbanks, 38, now faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million secured appearance bond.
Police say surveillance video shed light on the moments leading up to the shooting. That video shows Fairbanks talking to the victim’s girlfriend and her 2-year-old son, police said. When the victim, Ricardo Garcia, saw it, he “immediately threw a water bottle at Robert,” court documents explain. Investigators say Fairbanks pulled a gun and fired four times and then ran away. Garcia died at the hospital. Police say Fairbanks was about an arm’s length from Garcia’s girlfriend and her toddler, who was in a stroller, when he shot over them.
Detectives say Garcia’s girlfriend told she did not know Fairbanks and that he started flirting with her while inside a store near the laundromat. Her cellphone, however, showed “Robert and [Garcia’s girlfriend] have been exchanging text messages about their blossoming relationship,” according to court documents.
Those documents also say investigators used facial recognition on the surveillance video to identify Fairbanks. Investigators say records show Fairbanks has been in prison three times in Arizona. Fairbanks was on probation at the time of the shooting, police said, and was not allowed to have a gun.
Police also said Fairbanks eventually admitted knowing Garcia’s girlfriend and running into her at the store. He said they were talking outside the laundromat when Garcia threw the water bottle at him. According to investigators, Fairbanks told them “he blacked out and then regained consciousness once he was across the street.”