PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix non-profit organization for blood donation, Vitalant, is collecting blood from Valley residents to aid hospitals in El Paso after a mass shooting that left at least 20 dead Saturday afternoon.
Spokeswoman Sue Thew said as of Sunday morning, the Vitalant center in El Paso has provided 367 units of blood to El Paso hosptials.
Valley residents can donate blood by appointment at locations in Phoenix, Glendale, Goodyear and Mesa today from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on how to donate or make an appointment go to bloodhero.com.
In response to the second mass shooting in 13 hours in Dayton, Ohio, Thew said Vitalant does not service the Ohio area.
