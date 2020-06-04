PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some people who live near downtown Phoenix say they're having a tough time getting home, with all of the protests that have been taking place in the area.
As police close streets, Phoenix's Public Transit Department says it impacts service. "As conditions change, service might be impacted by rally or protests activities and we could be directed by Phoenix PD to detour buses or suspend light rail service in the downtown a Phoenix area with little or no warning. We will try to put out any information we have on our social," said a spokesperson with The City of Phoenix Public Transit Department in a statement.
The City recommends checking the @ValleyMetro or @PhoenixMetroBus Twitter feeds consistently since street conditions can change quickly.
Thursday, it asked riders of the RAPID and Express bus service to take it before 5 p.m. But for people like Lisa Nogradi, who sometimes work late, that's not an option.
"It's a fear in everybody who needs to get downtown," said Nogradi. "It's like, do we have a bus that is able to take us? Is this the last bus that's going to take us? Are we stranded until tomorrow, unless you call a taxi? It's really inconvenient and frustrating."
Nogradi said she was stranded Wednesday night after trying to take a bus home to the Garfield Historic Neighborhood. She said police blocked the road, so the bus could not take her to her stop. "Why drop us off two miles from home and tell us there's no more buses?" said Nogradi. "I mean that really was hard."
She hopes roads will be open at night in her neighborhood soon.
If you're driving home and the road is blocked, the Phoenix Police Department says you can find an officer and explain that. They can help you figure out the best way to get home.
The City of Scottsdale has also had to put traffic restrictions in place due to planned protests.