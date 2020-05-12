MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreational shooters on the Bureau of Land Management's land will soon have a new, designated spot for target practice. The bureau has started construction on a shooting area to help mitigate lead contamination in the soil. Currently, shooters can do target practice anywhere it's safe on BLM land.
“A good, safe backdrop, like a mountain or something to shoot into so you don't have to worry about stray bullets,” said recreational shooter Alyx Buttrick about what he looks for in a safe spot for target practice.
But that means the soil is filled with spent lead bullets that have been leaking toxic metals into the ground.
“In certain areas, we did have really high lead density levels,” BLM Phoenix District manager Leon Thomas said.
At one point, a BLM employee filed a whistleblower complaint, which just wrapped up and became public earlier this year. A third party tested 31 sites within BLM land and found that 24 of them had lead levels above the state’s allowable limit. One of the testing sites was about 38 times the legal limit. So just last week, the BLM began constructing its first designated shooting site in Arizona to help address the problem.
“It will help with the lead mitigation aspect because now we have the berms and backstops in a certain area, we're directing the shooting into that area, and now we can concentrate our cleanup efforts into that area,” Thomas said.
The first spot is at the base of Baldy Mountain, north of State Route 74 and west of Lake Pleasant. Thomas says it’s been a collaborative process to get the site underway, and it’s one Arizona's Game and Fish Department is happy about.
“Recreational shooting is a popular and growing activity in Arizona,” said Mike Raum, shooting sports branch chief for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “We look forward to continue working with the BLM and other partners to develop suitable, safe recreational target shooting opportunities for the public on public land.”
Thomas walked us through what the three shooting lanes will look like.
"Each one will have individual sight set-up at various distances. There'll be steel targets with berms so people can get that auditory response,” he said.
That particular site should be done in six months. Then four more sites will follow, including one at the popular shooting spot off Church Camp Road. It’ll give people a chance to have fun shooting while trying to keep more lead out of the land.