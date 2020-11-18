PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 97-year-old man sits outside of his home every day and holds a sign that says, "Jesus Loves You." Many people drive by, some wave, some honk.
Thanks to a post his granddaughter made on NextDoor, now his neighbors know he's counting each and every honk.
"So many people wave at him, and I was thinking, I bet you people want to know why he doesn't wave back," said Ruby Byrd. "He loves to be out here and spread joy, and I wanted to let the people know he's not able to see very well."
Ruby, Charlie Bedel's granddaughter, posted on NextDoor, letting her neighbors know that Charlie can't see everyone waving because he is blind. Though he is also partially deaf, he can still hear every car as they honk.
"When I hear the cars coming that way, I put the sign that way, and when I hear the car coming this way, I put it back that way, and then sometimes they turn in down there, and they'll stop and honk to me," Charlie said.
On one side of the sign, it says "Jesus Loves You," and the other explains that he is blind and partially deaf.
"My grandpa had decided a couple of years ago that he wanted to start his own little ministry," Ruby said. "He just wanted to spread awareness and joy, and so that was his only intent and just to let people know in times of uncertainty, Jesus loves you."
Charlie's other granddaughter made him the sign, and since then, he finds time to sit out in front of his home on his walker and listen to the cars drive by. This year, he started coming out more frequently after his wife passed, and COVID-19 prevented him from visiting with friends.
"He decided to really ramp it up, so now he's making plans, he likes to come out here, today we discussed 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. He wants to hit the school crowd, the midday crowd, and then the coming up from school, coming home from work crowd. That's really his goal," Ruby said.
"I easily get a thousand cars go by here. I could have ten cars go by in ten seconds," Charlie said. "I could get a car coming from that way and go one car, two cars, three cars, four cars, five cars, six cars, seven cars. It's amazing how many cars go by."
Charlie says sometimes people stop and talk to him or pray with him.
"It's a good witness to the Lord Jesus Christ. Like a woman said, she drove by, and she was really depressed, she saw my sign, and she got right with the lord," he said.
"He embodies what it means to really live a Christian life, and he's in the community living it. Instead of talking about it, he's doing it," Ruby said. "It's not a surprise. I feel like my grandpa has always gone above and beyond, and he's just so caring and loving that he makes everyone's day. He told me, 'well I can't see them very well, but at least I can make them feel good.'"
Ruby said after she posted about her grandfather on her NextDoor app, she was flooded with kind messages, which she read to Charlie.
"The comments are just so sweet and heartfelt, and the fact that people are saying he makes their day after a long day and their drive home and the fact my grandpa is making such a difference is not a surprise to me; he's made a big difference his whole life," Ruby said.