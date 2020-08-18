PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are exposed to awful things in online class. This keeps happening around the Valley, as hackers get into Zoom or virtual classes, often showing or saying inappropriate things.

The latest case happened Tuesday at a Paradise Valley high school, but this time, attacking a Black student. Instead of focusing on learning, 11th-grader Brooke Ballard spent her day focusing on the color of her skin.

"I felt embarrassed. I felt attacked. I didn't feel safe in my own classroom," Ballard said.

The high schooler goes to the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center in Paradise Valley, and was in her chemistry class online.

"The teacher got an invite, a request to join the meeting. They had done it previously and she kept declining it but she finally accepted it," Ballard said.

The career and technical school caters to high school students and adults offering everything from mechanics to healthcare, culinary and cosmetology to construction and welding.

It turned out to be a hacker, who started screaming racial slurs at the class, including the N-word. Ballard was the only Black student in the class and felt humiliated.

"I went to my mom. I was crying. We had a long conversation," she said.

The district tells Arizona's Family the hacker's fake email account looked similar to a real account, so the teacher thought she was admitting an actual student.

They said there was a glitch with the technology they use, which they've now fixed, and teachers will no longer have to admit students to online classes manually.

But this isn't the first time this has happened in the Valley. Earlier this month, kids in Surprise were exposed to porn from a hack in their virtual classroom.

According to a statement from Legacy Traditional School, a student used a fake email address to gain entry to a virtual classroom.

"We're suddenly now going to take people who don't have technical training, shove a bunch of technical tools in their hands, and hope for the best," said data expert Ken Colburn with Data Doctors.

Colburn said teachers need to practice before going live, and districts need to try to close loopholes by thinking like the hackers.

"The best thing I can suggest to people is to think like the bad guys. Think of all the mischievous ways they might try to compromise what's going on. Because that's really the only way you'll be able to fill those holes," Colburn said.