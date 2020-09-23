TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- The City of Tempe could be facing a lawsuit from a Black man who was held at gunpoint while officers were searching for a white suspect at a hotel.

In a news conference held Wednesday, attorney’s representing Trevonyae Cumpian announced the filing of a $2.5 million dollar notice of claim against the City of Tempe for what they are calling a racially motivated aggravated assault on their client by Officer Ronald Kerzaya with Tempe Police Department.

While searching for the suspect Cumpian, who works as a the hotel, was held at gunpoint by Kerzaya despite Cumpian not matching the suspect description.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, calls for Kerzaya, who has been moved to an administrative role pending an investigation, to be terminated due to his “blatant and continual abusiveness toward Black men.”