PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some faces you recognize. Some you don't. Gizette Knight is hoping people passing by will learn about every one of them.

"We wanted to showcase and highlight individuals, black figures that made breakthroughs and innovations, and didn't get the recognition they deserve," said Knight. "We wanted to highlight that and educate the community."

The Phoenix activist launched the Black History Month Mural Project last year to combine art and history while providing an educational backdrop in the heart of America's 5th largest city.

The murals were strategically placed on the side of restaurants, offices, and other buildings around downtown Phoenix. They feature a wide range of prominent black figures who have impacted music, art, culture, politics, education, and society.

Phoenix nonprofit gearing up for second Black History Mural Project The Shining Light Foundation will paint 28 murals, one for each day in February, to raise awareness about black leaders during Black History Month.

Some 6th graders from the Phoenix International Academy got an up-close look at the murals and what they represent. Schoolteacher Dannieka Price hopes her students take this educational experience a step further.

"I do believe all of the murals, they are important to create awareness," said Price. "I honestly believe that awareness will hopefully, one day bring about change in our community, so it starts with being aware."

More than 20 artists worked on the 28 murals painted last year. Knight said the response was so overwhelming that they're painting more this year. An additional 28 murals will be up for Black History Month in February 2022.

This year's artwork will expand to the city of Avondale and include a 3D mural, a glow-in-the-dark mural, and a smartphone link so that people can get instant information on the person painted on every mural.

Surprise students share voices of others in new Black History Month project The students in the television-production class are interviewing peers and teachers while also doing their own research for stories that air during their morning news program.

"We're having students write essays and do voice recordings, and then we take those essays and voice recordings, and we attach them to the murals via QR code," said Knight.

The Black History Month Mural project has been made possible through contributions from Microsoft and other local and community donors. The plan now is to expand the program to other U.S. cities.

"To see how they all contributed to society and the trials and tribulations that they had to go through and adversity and how they overcame it, it's amazing," said Knight.