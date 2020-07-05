COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Black Canyon City man turned himself into police and confessed to killing his wife on Friday around 3 p.m.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say 64-year-old Donald Scott turned himself in to the Cottonwood Police Department Saturday after admitting he killed his wife at their home.
When deputies went to the home they found woman dead inside. Investigators found evidence at the scene that matched up with Scott's story.
Scott was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and charged with first degree murder.
Authorities are working to notify next of kin on the victim before releasing her identity. The investigation is still going on, and YCSO expect to provide more details in the next few days.