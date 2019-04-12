EAU CLAIRE, WI (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman, her son and their dog are accused of causing a ruckus at a Wisconsin Walmart.
Police say the woman shoplifted and did karate moves, the son took off all his clothes, and the dog made off with a box of cornbread mix.
The bizarre incident took place earlier this week, when police in Eau Claire, Wisconsin were called to a Walmart for a retail theft in progress.
Officers were told "a female and her dog had shoplifted items from the store," according to a Facebook post by the police department.
When officers arrived at Walmart they found 46-year-old Lisa Smith screaming in the entryway and trying to catch her dog, "Bo."
Police also learned that Smith's son, 25-year-old Benny Vann, was also in the store and causing problems.
Apparently, Smith had come into Walmart with her son and her unleashed dog, Bo." Police say while Bo ran up to customers, Smith "erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart."
She was asked to leave by staff, but police say she then began to "perform karate moves in the parking lot." Police say Smith fought with officers and even kicked out a window of the squad car as she was taken into custody.
In the meantime, Bo got hold of a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store.
While all this was going on, Smith's son Vann had "made his way to the back of the store and removed all of his clothing, exposing himself to other customers. Vann retrieved new clothing from the racks but did not purchase these items."
When officers approached Vann, police say he refused to stop and attempted to run over an officer with his scooter. Officers physically stopped the scooter and took Vann into custody.
Smith was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vann was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
Bo was not charged.
But officers did bring him to the Humane Association.
