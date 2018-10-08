GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A stove fire turned out to be much worse than originally thought and was deadly for some small animals at a Glendale condo on Monday.
Firefighters from Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix were called out to a two-story condo on 59th Avenue just north of Olive Avenue.
Crews said the fire started on the stove and spread to the cabinets.
Birds and fish were killed in the fire. The fire department didn't say how many of each.
No humans were hurt.
About eight people were displaced from that one condo.
The American Red Cross said it is helping those affected by the fire.
