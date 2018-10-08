glendale condo fire

Smalls animals were killed in a condo fire in Glendale.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A stove fire turned out to be much worse than originally thought and was deadly for some small animals at a Glendale condo on Monday.

Firefighters from Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix were called out to a two-story condo on 59th Avenue just north of Olive Avenue.

Crews said the fire started on the stove and spread to the cabinets.

Birds and fish were killed in the fire. The fire department didn't say how many of each.

No humans were hurt.

About eight people were displaced from that one condo.

The American Red Cross said it is helping those affected by the fire.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.