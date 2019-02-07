PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether it's on the runway, when taking off, or while landing, airplanes run the risk of hitting wildlife.
There were 120 reported bird strikes in 2018 at Arizona airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport had 29 strikes over the past year with some of the wildlife casualties being bats, owls and other birds.
Phoenix Sky Harbor saw 49 bird strikes in 2018, but luckily none of the planes have caused substantial damage.
From Feb. 15 to May 18 there were five Brazilian free-tailed bat strikes at Sky Harbor.
Damage to the aircraft can range from chipped paint from the birds beak, to large dents on the wing or the engine cover.
The FAA is working to help prevent more bird strikes from happening with wildlife hazard management programs.
These programs try to promote awareness of wildlife strikes and use bird radar technology to track birds on airfields in order to stop bird strikes before they happen.
