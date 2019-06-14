SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 8,600 customers were without power overnight in Scottsdale after a bird got into an Arizona Public Service substation.
According to APS' outage map, approximately 8,615 customers lost power after the bird interrupted power to the area just after midnight Friday.
The power outage boundary was from Jomax Road to the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road to 112th Street.
APS said the power outage was down to about 1,086 customers at 2 a.m. and by 3 a.m., power was completely restored.
Power was out for affected customers for less than 3 hours.
Are the power substations really that fragile that a bird can cause this disruption?? I'm thinking a vandal (or a terrorist) with a $25 drone could really reek havoc. A vulnerability needing addressing APS??
