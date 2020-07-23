MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3 TV/CBS5) -- Some people in an East Valley neighborhood say they have a pigeon problem because a neighbor keeps feeding wild birds.
"They hang out in the yards, they make messes all over the yard, and they're just a nuisance to all the neighbors," said Rob Marshall.
Rob and his wife DJ moved into the neighborhood near North Higley Road and East University Drive last week. "We moved here from Texas. And we chose this neighborhood because we wanted to be in an older neighborhood," Rob said.
They chose their rental online before moving out. But now, Marshalls have found some unexpected neighbors. "When we got here, we found this is infested with birds," Rob said.
But Gloria Sedney, who lives across the street from the Marshalls and feeds the birds in her front yard, says her neighbors' concerns are overblown.
"Oh, they're all full of s***," Gloria said.
According to Gloria, she's been feeding the birds for about three years now. She has no plans to stop. "They enjoy it, I enjoy it. The birds like it. They come. At night they go to bed."
Though it's the mess left behind that has people squawking. "Those feathers! It's all over! And the poopoo too," said Mercedes Valenzuela who lives next to the Marshalls.
Other neighbors also said they weren't fans of the flock, but there's nothing that they can do about it. That's because while nearby Mesa has an ordinance that bans the feeding of wild birds, their neighborhood is on a county island. Maricopa County has nothing on the books that forbids feeding wild pigeons or doves.
"You know we've tried reasoning with her. We've tried asking her to stop. But every time you ask her to stop, she says no and it prompts her to do it even more," Rob said.
And that has the Marshalls wishing they'd found a different place to roost.
"If I had known that this was like this...bird problem across the street," Rob said. "Absolutely not I would not have moved into this neighborhood."