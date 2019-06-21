SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) -- A biracial family in Scottsdale says someone taped a racist photo on their door Thursday.
Lisa Sproat, who is white, says she believes her family was targeted because she and her black husband are in the process of adopting two black children.
"I believe that this is obviously disturbing to someone in our neighborhood and they do not want us to be living next to them," Sproat said.
The family lives in the gated Cimarron Hills community in northeast Scottsdale's McDowell Mountain Ranch area.
Sproat says the family's nanny was the first to encounter the photo.
"My children luckily did not see it," Sproat said.
The photo appears to depict a scene from the civil rights movement, with white protesters holding a sign that says in all caps: "GO BACK TO AFRICA NEGROES."
"When I first saw it, I was sad," Sproat said. "I'm angry."
Sproat says her husband called the Scottsdale Police Department.
Scottsdale PD confirmed that one of their police aides handled the call and said that the department is looking into the incident.
Sproat says she posted on NextDoor, telling her neighbors about what happened. Friday morning, a group of around three dozen people from the surrounding neighborhood showed up at the park surrounding McDowell Mountain Ranch Recreation Center to show their support for Sproat and her family.
Neighbors who came said they were shocked, but some of them weren't necessarily surprised.
"It's unfortunate, because discrimination exists in Scottsdale," said ShaRon Rea, who is black. "I experienced it when I moved here 22 years ago, and it hasn't gone away, and the volume has been turned up."
While many neighbors came out to show their support, Sproat's husband and children were not at the park Friday. Sproat says she didn't want to get them involved because she fears for their safety. Still, she says people need to know about the incident.
"I am not afraid to raise my voice," Sproat said. "And I am going to raise it high."
