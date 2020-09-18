PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Could the newly created U.S. Space Force be based right here in Arizona? That possibility now has bipartisan support from our state's leaders, after Senator Kyrsten Sinema sent a letter to the federal government this week. In the letter, she highlights several universities with aeronautical programs in our state as a reason why, including Embry-Riddle in Prescott.
The school said they agree with how beneficial it would be to have Spacecom headquarters here, not only because of the students they're producing, but because of Arizona's ideal landscape for rocket launches.
Whether you're in the industry or not, people are fascinated with space. “Vaulting into the unknown and exploring places that haven’t been explored before,” said Mark Sensmeier, with Embry-Riddle’s aerospace engineering program.
And now Arizona has bipartisan support to base U.S. Space Command headquarters in our state. In her letter, Sinema writes that Embry-Riddle has one of the best aerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical undergraduate programs in the country. “Twenty years ago we weren’t nearly as well-known by people, some even in Prescott, but now the word has gotten out now just around the country but in Arizona,” Sensmeier said.
He said the state has everything Spacecom could want: good climate, lots of land and space for rocket launches, but also close proximity to a big city like Phoenix for transportation. He said their students are going everywhere from NASA to Boeing to Space X, and believes many would stay in Arizona to work for the U.S. Space Force if they had the chance. “It would be really nice for them to be able to stay in Arizona and to go to an exciting opportunity like that,” Sensmeier said.
The letter also mentions Governor Doug Ducey's support for several Arizona cities in which the base could be located. Republican U.S. representatives Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar also support Spacecom in Arizona.