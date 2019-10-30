PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has just announced that Bill Wiley will fill in for suspended County Assessor Paul Petersen.
Wiley is the former director of County Flood Control.
On Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to suspend Petersen for 120 days without pay.
The decision came following Petersen's arrest earlier this month for his role in an international adoption ring.
Petersen is accused of running a human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth for adoptions.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Adoption fraud investigation]
The women were crammed into homes owned or rented by Petersen, sometimes with little to no prenatal care, authorities have said in court documents.
The paperwork indicates Petersen has been involved in adoptions with Marshallese babies as far back as 2005.
Wiley will make $72.12 an hour as the acting administrator of the assessor's office, nearly double what Paul Peterson makes, which comes out to roughly $37 an hour.