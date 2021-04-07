PHOENIX (AP) — A bill that would ban abortions for genetic abnormalities has failed in the Arizona Senate.

SB 1457 would have made it a felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy because the child has a survivable genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome. There would be exceptions for medical emergencies. If the measure had become law, it would have tightened our state’s already-tough restrictions on abortion.

The Republican-controlled Arizona House approved the bill last week.

All Senate Democrats had opposed the measure. But today, Republican senators Tyler Pace and Nancy Barto also voted no. Barto says she changed her vote to allow a potential revote, according to AP. The final vote was 16 to 14 against the bill.

The proposal, backed by the social conservative group Center for Arizona Policy, also contains a ban on mail delivery of abortion-inducing medication, confers all civil rights to unborn children, allows the father or maternal grandparents of an aborted child to sue, and bans the spending of any state money with organizations that provide abortion care.

The measure requires fetal remains to be buried or cremated, and it forbids state universities from providing abortion care. It also repeals an old law allowing women to be charged for seeking an abortion, needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that found women have a constitutional right to seek an abortion.