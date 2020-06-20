TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Big Surf Waterpark announced Saturday morning that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the waterpark will remain closed for the 2020 season.
"Since the opening of Big Surf Waterpark in October 24, 1969, Big Surf has continually provided a safe aquatic getaway for all local, area and international guests. Throughout those 51 years, safety has been the number one priority to Big Surf Waterpark, and while that commitment to safety would be maintained throughout the current circumstances, Big Surf Waterpark is very concerned with how the social distancing guidelines would significantly affect the quality of the Big Surf Experience and limit interaction with many of the attractions," according to a press release.
If you purchased tickets or season passes through their website, they will be good next year even if prices go up. If you purchased through Groupon, you can request a refund or use passes next year.
Read the full press release here from Big Surf Waterpark.
Big Surf is hoping to reopen for their 52nd season in 2021.