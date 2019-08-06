PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are an Albertsons, Safeway or Vons shopper, you have the opportunity to give back to victims of the El Paso mass shooting.
Through the Albertsons Companies Foundation, around 200 of these stores in the Southwest region of the country started a fundraiser on Tuesday for those impacted by the shooting in El Paso.
[ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso mass shooting death toll rises to 22 in anti-immigrant massacre]
The El Paso Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization, will give all the money collected during this month-long campaign to victims and their grieving families.
“The El Paso Community Foundation is honored to join the Albertsons Companies Foundation in this effort in a show solidarity with the victims, their families, and our amazing community. We encourage love, tolerance, and unity in the face of hate,” said Eric Pearson, CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, in a press release.
The money is going toward the long-term needs of these grieving families.
[RELATED: Hundreds are lining up to donate blood to the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso]
“While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, the Albertsons Foundation hopes to lessen the burden of victims and their families in some way”, added Shane Dorcheus, EVP and President of the Southwest Division for Albertsons, Safeway and Vons, in the press release.
Albertsons Companies, one of the biggest food a drug retailer in the country, manages stores like Safeway, Albertsons and Vons.
