PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Out of 300 applicants, 13 lucky businesses were awarded recreational licenses from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The license gives the businesses the ability to grow, distribute, and sell legal pot.
Demitri Downing the founder of The Marijuana Industry Trade Association says the state raised $9.5 million by charging each applicant a non-refundable $25,000 entry fee.
"It's an expensive lottery ball but for those who won we're talking about a license that they can sell tonight for five million dollars and probably tomorrow for somewhere between six and ten."
Monday's live lottery was geared towards rural areas with "county backfill". A regulation Arizonians voted for back in November limiting the number of pot shops in a community. Counties with licenses up for grabs include Yuma, Greenlee, Apache, La Paz, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Gila, and Graham.
Downing says on top of the 25k entry fee, businesses had to prove they have access to an additional 500k.
"So you had to be a wealthy individual to get into this lottery and umm and some people just got wealthier."
To date, there has been three marijuana license lotteries, there is one more in the books for social equity applicants, but Downing says there is a lot of confusion surrounding who qualifies. Adding it could pertain to race, or anyone who was negatively impacted by the war on drugs in the 70s.
"Nobody knows that's the art and ugh DHS department of health services gets to decide what social equity licenses mean."
