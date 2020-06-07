Big fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix at building under construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Smoke from a huge fire in downtown Phoenix at a four-story apartment complex under construction could be seen from miles away Sunday night. It was at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Grant Street, near Jefferson Street.
According to officials on scene, nearly 40% of the building was complete before the fire erupted. The fire quickly escalated to a 1st alarm blaze, which required hundreds of firefighters. The flames expanded east to toward commercial properties. That's when crews were assigned to protect those surrounding structures.
600 w grant building under construction pic.twitter.com/FQ9snVmjB1— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 8, 2020
Initially, there were reports that the fire started at an APS substation. However, Lily Quezada, a representative with APS media, said that is not the case. There is an APS substation northwest of the building, but it isn't close enough for them to be concerned. Nearly 1,000 APS customers are out of power in that area, but it is unclear at this time if it related to the fire.
Smoke can be seen from the freeway due to a structure fire near downtown Phoenix.#phxtraffic #dtphx pic.twitter.com/ATW8vZuiKb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2020
Arizona's Family crews were on the scene and said the blaze is massive. The fire captain on the scene said the fire took up a whole city block. Our crews had to stay a couple of blocks away because the fire was so intense. Heather Moore, one of our Arizona's Family reporters, said the smoke could be seen from Fountain Hills.
What caused the fire is unknown at this time. Phoenix Fire said police arrested a man during the fire that they say was shooting on the south side of the building. There is no confirmation that the shooting suspect is connected to the fire.
At the moment, there are no reported injuries. Traffic is impacted in the area. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this fire.