PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two million dollars' worth of drugs headed to the streets of Phoenix have been intercepted, thanks to a major drug bust by MCSO.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department announced the bust Saturday, releasing pictures of the huge stash of methamphetamine and marijuana.
MCSO detectives intercepted two trucks carrying 220 pounds of meth and 3,500 pounds of pot.
Three suspects who got out of the trucks and tried to run were arrested.
"This seizure is an example of exceptional police work by our deputies and law enforcement partners," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. "It is also an example that the demand for drugs continues to be epidemic. Illicit drugs are the most impactful contributors to violence, crime and gang activity that continues to adversely impact our community and our families. We will be unwavering in our commitment to hold the line. “
This operation was part of the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force, a collaboration between area agencies.
