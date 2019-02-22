PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Credit scoring as you know it is about change.
For decades, your number was based mostly on your history with payments on things like credit cards and loans.
Now two new changes are coming that might affect the way your score is calculated.
For the first time ever, consumers can grant one of the scoring agencies access to their online bank accounts for a look at their billpaying history.
It's called the "Experian Boost," and it can potentially get you a higher credit score based on your internet, utility and cable bill payment history.
This is optional-- so you can decide whether you actually want the credit agency to have access to your bank account.
The second program---"Ultra-Fico," which focuses on your checking and savings accounts.
This gives lenders a better idea of how you're managing your finances overall and can help you if you have some savings, but are on the verge of getting denied for a loan.
Matthew Schulz, financial expert with comparecards.com, says; "It can give you a little bump and maybe get you that loan that you didn't think you were going to qualify for. Or maybe even get you a better rate."
Privacy advocates say not everyone will want to hand this private information over to these companies, especially in light of the infamous Equifax hack in 2017 exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.
