The Arizona Department of Transportation said the outage was resolved and offices will operate as normal on Thursday.

 (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's business as normal at Motor Vehicle Division offices across Arizona Thursday but a big computer outage lead to some frustrations on Wednesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the computer outage affecting an outside vendor resulted in all MVD offices in our state to be closed much of Wednesday afternoon.

ADOT said the outage was resolved Wednesday evening and offices will operate regularly scheduled on Thursday.

ADOT said technicians worked feverishly to fix the problem.

Customers were encouraged to delay visits to the MVD Wednesday as they worked to fix the issue.

ADOT said MVD staff at offices in Avondale, Buckeye, Scottsdale and Wickenburg are still undergoing training this week and those offices remain closed through Friday.

ADOT reminded customers that about two-thirds of MVD services are available online at servicearizona.com and azmvdnow.az.gov.

 

