PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A big computer outage is leading to to some frustration at Motor Vehicle Division offices across Arizona.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT,) the computer outage is affecting ALL MVD offices in our state Wednesday afternoon.
ADOT said technicians were working to fix the problem.
Customers are encouraged to delay visits to the MVD until the issue is corrected.
ADOT also said that said about two-thirds of MVD services are available online at servicearizona.com and azmvdnow.az.gov.
