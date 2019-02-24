SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CBS5) -- Want to be on an upcoming season of Big Brother? This is your day to try out!
Join CBS 5 and Arizona’s Family as we search for the next set of Houseguests for season 21 of Big Brother!
The Valley’s Houseguest hopefuls will have a chance to be selected at an in-person open casting call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. TODAY, February 24, at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
People showed up early to get in line, and by 10 a.m., the line was already wrapped around the building!
The casting is open to anyone 21 years of age or older who is interested in being participant on one of the longest running reality shows on television. Applicants are required to bring a valid form of identification to the open call.
The show is seeking a new group of strangers to share the Big Brother house. The competition reality show features a group of participants, known as Houseguests, who are competing for a half million-dollar prize! Each week the guests must survive elimination all while living together under one roof and being watched on camera 24/7.
Do you have what it takes to receive a key and win? Join us and find out!
Big Brother Casting Call
Sunday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wasted Grain Scottsdale, 7295 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
