PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden is accusing President Donald Trump of stoking unrest in Portland, Oregon, and across the country in an effort to divert attention away from the coronavirus pandemic.

"His former spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said, now I’m paraphrasing, 'we benefit from violence and disorder,'" the Democratic nominee for president told Arizona's Family on Wednesday .

Then referring to the coronavirus, which has killed over 180,000 Americans so far, Biden said, of Trump, "What has he done? He has no plan, nothing. It’s all about trying to distract and move people from focusing on his failure to do his job."

Biden's comments come one day before he is scheduled to stop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and visit with the father of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a white police officer. The shooting set off demonstrations that eventually turned deadly when two demonstrators were shot and killed and another seriously injured.

While Trump has defended the 17-year-old suspected shooter as acting in self defense, Biden, once again, condemned all acts of violence. "People have the right to peacefully protest. They do not have the right to engage in violence, burning, looting," Biden said before calling on Trump to also denounce the violence in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Biden said he will travel to Arizona soon but did not provide specific dates. He also sounded confident about his chances of winning the state in November.

"I'm going to come and visit, I promise you, based on the fact that the welcome seems to be pretty strong based in the polling data," Biden said.

Arizona is expected to play a key role in determining who wins presidential election and polls show the former vice president is leading.

A survey released Wednesday by FOX News showed Biden up nine points over Trump in Arizona, a state the president won by 3.5 points in 2016.