PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serial bank robber dubbed the "Biddy Bandit" has been taken into custody in Phoenix according to the FBI.
FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe said that Elizabeth Ainslie, 56, is believed to be the suspect in three bank robberies and two attempted bank robberies.
The robberies occurred between Aug. 4, 2018 and Dec. 18, 2018 in the Phoenix area.
[READ MORE: FBI seeks help identifying Phoenix serial bank robber, 'Biddy Bandit']
During the robberies, the suspect approached the tellers and presented a robbery demand note, then fled on foot.
No one was injured during the robberies.
They occurred at the following locations:
8/4/18 Chase Bank 2950 West Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ
9/10/18 Wells Fargo 1901 South Gilbert Road, Mesa, AZ
11/14/18 Chase Bank 4714 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ
11/24/18 Chase Bank 2950 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
12/8/18 Chase Bank 4250 West Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ
McCabe said an anonymous tip from the public ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.