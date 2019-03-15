PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crazy video shows the moment a brawl broke out between two bicyclists Wednesday afternoon near 16th Street and Camelback.
Adan Sanchez said he was waiting at a stop light when he saw two men fighting, so he pulled out his phone to capture it on video.
"Very weird and strange," said Sanchez. "It’s kind of one of those moments where you’re like, is this really happening right now?"
In the video, the two men start fighting in the middle of the intersection but move the brawl onto the sidewalk, punching and pushing each other all the way.
"It was kind of a shocker," said Sanchez. "It’s just so random. You’re just expecting to see cars going by and not two guys going at it."
From there, the video showed a driver getting out of his car and breaking up the fight.
"It was nice just to show that there are good people out there trying to stop people from hurting each other instead of egging it on and encouraging people to fight," said Sanchez.
