CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot by a police officer after a brief foot pursuit in a Chandler park Saturday night. It happened near near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Detective Zachary Waters, with the Chandler Police Department, says one of their officers tried to stop a man on a bicycle for a traffic violation shortly after 9 p.m. The man didn't stop and continued to ride his bike down a nearby alley with the officer behind him in his cruiser.
Waters says at some point the man got off the bike and ran towards Gazelle Meadows Park nearby. The officer got out and ran after him.
During the foot chase, the man displayed a handgun, Waters says. The officer fired twice, the man was hit by both shots. He was taken to a hospital and was still in critical condition on Sunday evening. The officer was not injured.
This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.