A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Chandler.
The Chandler Police Department said they were investigating the deadly crash near Germann Road and Airport Boulevard.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
They said around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the collision involving the bicyclist.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
Roads in the area were closed, however, they have since reopened.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.