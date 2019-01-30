Bicyclist injured in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 6:30 a.m.
According to Capt. Brian Bowers with the Phoenix Fire Department, the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.