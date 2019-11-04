Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The crash occurred near the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale police say a man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Right now, the intersection is closed in all four directions.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area. 

