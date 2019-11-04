Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.
The crash occurred near the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.
Glendale police say a man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle.
The bicyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Right now, the intersection is closed in all four directions.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Intersection closed at 51st Ave / Camelback Rd due to vehicle accident. Use alt routes. Expected to be closed throughout lunchtime traffic. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LKUsZLSfqf— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) November 4, 2019