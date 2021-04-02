TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was killed in Tempe Friday evening after she was hit by a truck towing a trailer that drove off after the crash. Tempe police say it happened on Baseline Road, just west of Mill Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Investigators say a woman was crossing Baseline Road with her bike when she was hit by a landscaping type truck that was turning from Mill Avenue. Police say that truck drove off after hitting the woman. Police were not able to provide a description of the truck.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, police say. The woman has not been identified.
Westbound Baseline Road is closed at Mill Avenue as police conduct their investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.