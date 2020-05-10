PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman on her bike was struck and killed in Phoenix on Sunday night.
According to Phoenix police, the woman was riding her bike near 32nd Street and Broadway Road when she was hit by a truck pulling a horse trailer around 7 p.m. The truck was traveling south on 32nd Street when it struck the woman in the crosswalk at Broadway Road.
The woman was taken to an area hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
There are road restrictions in place for several hours while officers investigate.