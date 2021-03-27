PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist collided with a bicyclist in Phoenix on Saturday, killing the bike rider and severely injuring the motorcycle rider.
The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. in a neighborhood near Thomas and 24th street.
Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox, says a 17-year-old boy was riding a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle north on 24th Street at Cambridge Avenue when he struck a 59-year-old man on a bike.
Phoenix Fire crews took the injured teen to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition, says Cox. The 59-year-old bicyclist died at the scene. He was in the crosswalk but it's unclear if the crosswalk light was activated, says Cox.
It appears the teen was speeding but no word if either person was impaired. The investigation is still underway and charges may still be filed.