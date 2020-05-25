SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Scottsdale on Saturday morning.
Scottsdale police said the crash happened at 8 a.m. in the area of Pima and Happy Valley roads. Investigators learned the bicyclist, 48-year-old Miodrag Milovanovic, was riding eastbound on Happy Valley Road when an SUV struck him in the bicycle lane.
Milovanovic later died at an area hospital. Police do not believe impairment was a factor in this incident. No other information has been released.