HAVASUPAI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beyonce shut down the famous Havasu Falls in Havasupai to shoot a music video Wednesday.
[VIDEO: Man talks about encounter with Beyonce at Havasu Falls]
The area on the Havasupai Indian Reservation is very remote and only about 300 permits are given to visitors every year.
But Queen Bey didn't need a reservation to show up in a helicopter and shoot her latest video.
[VIDEO: Beyonce shuts down Havasupai to shoot music video]
Scott Bailey got cell phone video of the star boarding a helicopter to leave the canyon after she was done shooting.
