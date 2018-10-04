(3TV/CBS 5) − If you're on Instagram, watch out for a newly popular con.
Phony companies are reaching out to users and offering them perks in exchange for posting product pictures.
The Better Business Bureau says the "brand ambassadors" just end up losing money.
Here's how the scam works: A "company" contacts you through your social media account or blog.
They want to know if you would be interested in becoming a "brand ambassador."
It sounds like a great gig.
All you need to do is post photos of yourself using their product.
In exchange, the company will give you a commission, send free products, and provide exposure for your account.
"If you're being solicited and requested to be a brand ambassador, they need to pay you to promote your products, not the other way around," said Felicia Thompson with the Better Business Bureau of Phoenix.
No matter how the scam works, the outcome is always the same.
The BBB says victims paid upfront, but the promise of commission or exposure never materialized.
The Better Business Bureau says there are several ways to spot a scam.
First, be very cautious of any job that asks you to hand over money.
Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit or paying for training.
If an offer looks suspicious, search for it in Google.
If something is a scam, victims are likely to have posted about it online.
Learn about job scams: This social media ambassador con uses many of the same techniques as a job scam.
Read more about them at BBB.org/EmploymentScam.
If you've been the victim of a social media scam, help others avoid falling victim by reporting what happened on the BBB Scam Tracker.
