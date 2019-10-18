LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5)- Parents and students ducked for cover Friday night after gunshots were fired near a high school football game.
Betty Fairfax High School was playing South Mountain High School when the shots were fired near 55th and South Mountain avenues in Laveen Village.
[WATCH: First report]
Police said no one was injured.
Spectators took cover, and then the game was evacuated.
A short time later, players were let back on the field to finish playing the game.
[WATCH: No injuries reported, game resumed]
It is unclear who fired the shots. Witnesses told police they saw a white Camaro speeding away from the area after the gunfire was heard.
