A photo sent to Arizona's Family by Eric Sorenson shows players and coaches hitting the deck on the field of Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix.

LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5)- Parents and students ducked for cover Friday night after gunshots were fired near a high school football game.

Betty Fairfax High School was playing South Mountain High School when the shots were fired near 55th and South Mountain avenues in Laveen Village.

[WATCH: First report]

Police said no one was injured.

Spectators took cover, and then the game was evacuated. 

A short time later, players were let back on the field to finish playing the game.

[WATCH: No injuries reported, game resumed]

It is unclear who fired the shots. Witnesses told police they saw a white Camaro speeding away from the area after the gunfire was heard.

